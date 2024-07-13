Victory of truth, defeat of BJP’s conspiracies: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday described the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ED’s money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy



scam as a “victory of truth” and “defeat of the BJP’s conspiracy” against him.

The BJP, however, said the Supreme Court order was not a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the court has put its “seal of approval” on Kejriwal being guilty in the excise policy case. Now even the court has clearly stated that Kejriwal should not perform any of his duties as chief minister, Delhi BJP chief

Virendra Sachdeva said, adding that if the AAP national convener has any morality, he should resign as CM. Even after the apex court order, Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, will remain in jail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested him in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

In a joint press conference, AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak termed the Supreme

Court order “historic” and a “victory of truth”.

Earlier, the party in a post in Hindi on ‘X’, said “Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)”.

Kejriwal was granted bail last month by the Rouse Avenue court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case but the order was stayed by the Delhi High Court. Atishi claimed the decisions of the Rouse Avenue Court and the Supreme Court prove the arrest of Kejriwal and the “witch hunting” of AAP leaders and ministers for the last two years in the name of the “so-called” liquor scam is only a conspiracy hatched by the BJP.

“The BJP has hatched this entire conspiracy to stop the work of Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government. That’s why it put the chief minister in jail in a false case without any evidence,” she alleged. The Delhi cabinet minister noted that while granting bail to Kejriwal, the trial court had said that the ED “has no evidence against him” and the agency is adopting a “biased attitude” in the case.

“Today, the Supreme Court put its stamp of approval on the lower court’s decision and granted bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. The BJP was aware that since the lower court has granted bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court will also do so. That’s why they used another political tool of theirs — CBI — to get Kejriwal arrested,” Atishi claimed. She said the country’s judiciary has “exposed the BJP’s conspiracies one after the other”.

“The BJP should put an end to its arrogance and stop conspiring against opposition parties. Truth may be troubled but it cannot be defeated. With the bail of Arvind Kejriwal, it has become clear to the country that he stood with the truth earlier, is standing with it today and will continue to do so in the future also,” the Delhi Cabinet minister asserted.

Terming the apex court’s order “historic” for the entire country, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak noted some decisions of the court determine the direction in which the country will move.