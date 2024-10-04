‘Victory’ of people: AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party said the withdrawal of a prohibitory order imposed in the city by the Delhi Police was a “victory” of the people, especially Hindu devotees.



In a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the order had sparked “outrage” among Hindu devotees concerned about Navratri programmes like temple visits, Jagaran and religious processions in the coming days.

The nine-day Navratri celebrations began on Thursday.

“This is a moment of triumph for the people of Delhi, especially for the Hindu devotees, who were worried about how they would celebrate the festival,” said the AAP leader.

The minister said that withdrawal of the order was also a “defeat” of the Lt Governor under whom the Delhi Police worked.

“This is an embarrassing defeat for the Lieutenant Governor. The Central government and its lawyers knew that such absurd orders cannot be implemented in a sovereign, free country,” he said.