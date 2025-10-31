Victims defrauded of more than Rs 1L can now file e-FIRs

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police announced a major step toward citizen-friendly policing and digital transformation of its law enforcement services by launching cyber e-FIR registration for financial frauds involving more than Rs 1 lakh with effect from Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Currently, the facility is available only for cyber financial frauds involving Rs 10 lakh or more. This expansion will now allow victims of online financial crimes to register e-FIRs for lower-value frauds, providing them better and quicker access to justice.

The complainants can now visit any police station in Delhi, starting November 1, and staff at the Integrated Help Desk will help them lodge their complaint and register an e-FIR on the spot if the defrauded amount is above Rs 1 lakh. Such e-FIRs will be duly investigated along with regular FIRs by the concerned jurisdictional Cyber Police Stations, Crime Branch, and the IFSO unit.

Officials said that enabling e-FIR registration at the police station level will ensure prompt and thorough investigation, including the swift seizure and recovery of defrauded funds. The initiative is expected to provide a faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly mechanism for victims of cyber financial frauds, bridging the gap between complaint registration and investigative action.

Presently, citizens report cyber financial frauds through the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 or on the government portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in. The new system will integrate digital verification and real-time acknowledgement to bring more accountability into the process without procedural delays.

The Delhi Police further appealed to the citizens to be more cautious against online scams and fraud. To reinforce awareness among the public, Cyber Safety Awareness Campaigns and Workshops—both offline and online—would be organised across the city, particularly focusing on children, women, and senior citizens. This move will make the process of reporting cybercrime simpler, faster, and more accessible with Delhi Police and ensure that the department continues with responsive and technology-driven policing.