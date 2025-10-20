VHP demands city be renamed ‘Indraprastha’

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Delhi government to rename the capital as ‘Indraprastha’ to restore its ancient identity. In a letter to Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, VHP Delhi secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta proposed renaming key landmarks — Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Railway Station, and Shahjahanabad Development Board — after ‘Indraprastha.’ Gupta argued that the name reflects India’s 5,000-year-old civilisational heritage.

He also sought heritage walks showcasing Hindu temples and forts, memorials for Hindu rulers, and inclusion of King Hemchandra Vikramaditya and the Pandava-era city in school curricula. The proposals followed the ‘Indraprastha Punarjagran Sankalp Sabha’, where scholars backed reviving Delhi’s ancient roots.