Vet held for beating tenant to death

faridabad: A 43-year-old private veterinary doctor was arrested here for allegedly killing his tenant in Sihi village over a family dispute, police said on Wednesday. Kuldeep, a local, was arrested by a team from the Sector 56 Crime Unit.

During interrogation, he revealed that he killed his tenant because he bore ill-will towards the women of his, Kuldeep’s, family, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Deshraj, a native of Dhameda village in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, his son Anuj had left home on October 16 to go to Aligarh on a motorcycle.

On October 17, he was found dead with injury marks on his body in Faridabad’s Sihi.

Anuj, who rented a room in Kuldeep’s Sihi house, was allegedly beaten to death over his behaviour towards women. His body was found near the village; Kuldeep is in four-day police remand.