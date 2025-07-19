Verma, Sirsa call for urgent action on UER-II traffic proj

New Delhi: In a renewed effort to ease chronic traffic congestion in West and Outer Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday called for the expedited construction of a key infrastructure project at the intersection of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Gurgaon-Jaipur Highway. The project, overseen by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), includes both a flyover and an underpass designed to reduce travel delays and cut down

vehicular pollution.

During an on-site inspection near Dwarka, Verma emphasised the strategic importance of the project. “The location connects major areas like Najafgarh, Dwarka, Rohini, and NH-8. With lakhs of vehicles using this corridor every day, delays at this junction result in not only wasted hours but also contribute significantly to fuel consumption and air pollution,” he said.

The underpass forms part of the Dwarka Expressway section of the larger UER-II initiative, a key component in Delhi’s mobility strategy. Verma pointed out that the infrastructure, comprising elevated viaducts, bridges, and flyovers is expected to streamline connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon, significantly reducing travel time and dependency on congested arterial routes.

Addressing reporters, the PWD Minister acknowledged past construction missteps and said, “I’ve reviewed the site with consultants and engineers. Our priority is to identify and correct all technical gaps. Delhi doesn’t need temporary solutions, it needs durable, well-planned infrastructure.”

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who accompanied Verma, highlighted the environmental dimension of the initiative. “Chronic congestion leads to spikes in pollution. This project is not just about convenience, but also about improving Delhi’s air quality,” Sirsa remarked.

Both ministers stressed that ensuring technical precision and timely execution will be central to the project’s success. A system of regular reviews has been proposed to ensure that accountability is maintained throughout the

construction timeline.

The stretch near Shiv Murti Chowk, which connects Dwarka Expressway, Kapashera, and NH-48, is one of the worst-hit by bottlenecks due to the convergence of multiple traffic streams. Once completed, officials believe the flyover and underpass will not only decongest Delhi roads but also offer substantial relief to commuters from adjoining NCR towns.