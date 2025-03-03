Verma sets 100-day deadline to clean 77 drains across Delhi

New Delhi: Water minister Parvesh Verma has outlined an ambitious plan to clean 77 drains across Delhi within the next 100 days, aiming to eliminate waterlogging ahead of the monsoon season. Speaking on which, Verma emphasised the urgency of the task and highlighted the strict measures that would be taken to ensure timely completion.

“Though the goal has been set for 100 days, we intend to finish the cleaning even sooner, before the monsoon arrives,” Verma said. He also stressed the importance of accountability, stating, “I have sought before and after pictures and videos of every single drain. Nearly 12 meetings have been held in this regard. The department has been given clear instructions – desilt, use pumps, or whatever is required, but waterlogging will not be tolerated.”

Verma’s statement came on the third day of the Assembly session, where he also addressed the ongoing efforts to clean the Yamuna River. The minister revealed plans to redevelop the entire 48-kilometer stretch of the river into a green zone, featuring a jogging path, picnic spots, and small eateries. He also pledged to take stronger action against industries polluting the river. “The rules against river pollution will be made stricter, and industries releasing waste into the Yamuna will be fined,” he said.

A key component of the city’s cleanliness efforts involves improvements to infrastructure. Verma outlined plans for replacing old water lines, installing a GPS system in water tankers, and improving the drainage cleaning process. “No part of Delhi should experience waterlogging this season. If it occurs, the officials responsible will face suspension,” he asserted. The minister also noted ongoing work to address waste leakage and improve sewer systems.

The focus on the city’s infrastructure included a review of flyover projects, with Verma urging officials to accelerate the construction of five flyovers and beautify the areas beneath them. During a visit to the Barapullah flyover, Verma instructed officials to start construction in April and complete it within four months.

In addition to flyover construction, Verma also inspected a damaged culvert that had remained unrepaired for two years, causing severe traffic disruptions. He directed officials to repair it immediately to alleviate congestion.

Verma further detailed efforts to improve waste management as part of the larger mission to rejuvenate the Yamuna.

A mission began in January 2023 when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) established a High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of L-G Saxena. The plan focuses on removing trash, garbage, and silt from the Yamuna, while cleaning operations also begin in the Najafgarh drain and other major drains.

Additionally, it outlined plans to maintain the capacity of existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) and create new decentralised treatment facilities if required. The pollution control panel will oversee the discharge of industrial waste into drains to ensure stricter enforcement.