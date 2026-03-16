Verma reviews Rohtak Road drainage project

New Delhi: In a major step to strengthen Delhi’s drainage infrastructure ahead of the monsoon, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Sunday inspected the ongoing storm water drain improvement project along Rohtak Road (NH-10) and reviewed flood control works aimed at tackling chronic waterlogging in several parts of West Delhi.



During the inspection, the minister reviewed the progress of the Public Works Department (PWD) project and said the work is nearing completion. Once finished, the upgraded drainage system is expected to provide significant relief to residents who have faced severe water accumulation during heavy rainfall for years.

The project involves the construction and improvement of a large storm water drainage network along the busy Rohtak Road corridor to ensure efficient flow of rainwater and prevent flooding on one of West Delhi’s key arterial routes. The drainage system is being developed from the Kirari Suleman Drain near Nangloi Metro Station to the Hiran Kudna Drain, covering stretches between Metro Pillar No. 428 and 626, and from Tikri Border to the Hiran Kudna Drain on both sides of the road.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs.113.98 crore, includes RCC drains with widths ranging between 1.2 metres and 2.25 metres, designed to handle heavy storm water flow during peak monsoon conditions. Officials informed the minister that nearly 16,000 metres of the drain has already been completed, while about 2,200 metres of work remains.

Speaking during the inspection, Verma said the project aims to address a long-standing civic problem in the region. “For many years, people living in areas such as Mundka, Rajdhani Park and nearby localities have faced severe inconvenience during the monsoon season due to water accumulation. This project has been designed specifically to address that problem in a systematic and permanent

manner,” he said.

Alongside this, an Irrigation and Flood Control project worth Rs.23.51 crore has also been completed to divert water from the Kirari Suleman Drain into the Supplementary Drain, improving drainage capacity in the area.

Verma said strengthening drainage infrastructure remains a priority. “Our goal is not just temporary relief but permanent infrastructure that works effectively year after year,” he added.