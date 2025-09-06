Verma refutes Civil Lines flood claims

New Delhi: Amid persistent rainfall and waterlogging in several areas along the Yamuna, Delhi Water minister Parvesh Verma on Friday dismissed reports suggesting that Civil Lines was under floodwater, calling them misleading.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Verma said there was “not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area,” and added that it would be wrong to portray the entire city as being submerged. He explained that the water seen in visuals is restricted to the service road beside the Ring Road, which lies about 8–10 feet lower than the main carriageway. According to him, the flooding there was caused by Thursday’s heavy showers, not by an overflow of the Yamuna. Pumps have been deployed to drain the accumulated water, he added.

The minister clarified that only the service lane and a stretch near a local temple were affected, while the rest of Civil Lines remained dry.

However, residents shared a different account. Locals from Bela Road told media that water had entered houses and shops, in some places rising up to four or five feet, similar to the situation during the 2023 floods. They described daily life as difficult, with entry points blocked and movement restricted.

Other low-lying pockets, including Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar, also remained inundated even as the river’s level showed a slight dip on Friday morning. Officials said pumping operations are ongoing and urged people to avoid vulnerable areas until conditions improve.