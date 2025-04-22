Verma alleges corruption by AAP in Timarpur proj

NEW DELHI: Water minister Parvesh Verma on Sunday ordered an investigation into the Timarpur oxidation pond project, alleging corruption in water management by the previous AAP government. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the allegations saying the BJP “shielded” the top officer of the Delhi Jal Board whenever the party raised concerns on the matter.

“This is an example of the corruption perpetrated by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Around Rs 35 to 40 crore were spent just on grass and landscaping, and another Rs 45 crore on the construction of ponds -- totalling approximately Rs 85 crore,” Verma said.

A full investigation has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

The AAP hit back saying Verma was indulging in “political drama”.

“The AAP government in Delhi repeatedly raised concerns about the conduct of the top officer of the Delhi Jal Board but the BJP shielded him,” the party said in a statement.

“We challenge the BJP government to initiate an independent inquiry into various actions and decisions of the officer,”

the AAP said.

The Timarpur lake revival and oxidation pond project was part of the AAP government’s plans to make Delhi a “City of Lakes” by reviving several dry lakes, with the aim to eventually increasing the groundwater table of the city.

Verma, who visited the Timarpur site, also alleged that the project was based on outdated and obsolete technology and was started without any proper technical evaluation.

“Crores were spent on the Timarpur oxidation pond, yet not a single drop of water has been treated to date. This reflects the AAP government’s corrupt and irresponsible approach,” the BJP leader added.

The water minister also inspected the Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plant (STP) to review its operations. “We are inspecting all STPs in Delhi to ensure they function at full capacity and adhere to Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) standards. If all plants perform as per norms, cleaning the Yamuna will no longer be a mere slogan, it will become a reality,” the minister said.