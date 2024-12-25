Verify documents to prevent illegal B’deshi migrants admissions: DoE

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tighten school admission procedures and prevent the enrollment of illegal migrants, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive requiring thorough verification of students’ documents. The move is specifically aimed at preventing the admission of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into Delhi’s schools.

The circular mandates that schools must adhere strictly to established admission procedures, ensuring that all necessary documentation is verified before a student is enrolled. The move seeks to curb unauthorised admissions, particularly by illegal migrants from Bangladesh. In case of any uncertainties regarding a student’s citizenship status, the notice directs school authorities to consult local police and revenue officials.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted an order barring Rohingyas from Delhi government schools, contrasting her government’s stance with the opposition. She accused the BJP of providing flats to Rohingyas while asserting AAP’s commitment to protecting Delhiites’ rights. The Directorate of Education issued a directive for stricter admission scrutiny, requiring Deputy Directors to submit weekly reports on unverified citizenship cases.