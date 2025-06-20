Vendor dies, aide hurt in balcony collapse in GZB

ghaziabad: A third-floor balcony with iron railings collapsed on Thursday in Shalimar Garden Colony, Ghaziabad’s Trans-Hindan area, killing a 60-year-old vegetable vendor and seriously injuring his associate.

The victims, Saleem and Ayyub, were standing below when debris fell on them. Saleem was declared dead at the District Government Hospital, while Ayyub is receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Police and fire brigade teams arrived promptly, cleared the site, and restored traffic flow, according to ACP Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh.