Vehicles break down due to water-contaminated petrol from fuel station

Noida: Several vehicle owners protested at a fuel station in Greater Noida after their cars and two-wheelers broke down allegedly after being refuelled with its water-contaminated petrol, police said on Sunday.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that rainwater had seeped into the petrol storage tank due to leakage in the pipeline, leading to contamination of fuel being dispensed to customers, according to the police.

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Sector Pi-1 under the Beeta 2 police station limits on Saturday, when around 10 vehicles stalled after travelling a short distance post-refuelling, triggering protests by affected customers against the pump owner and staff.

“Vehicle owners complained about choking of vehicles due to water-mixed petrol,” a police official at Beeta 2 Police Station said.

They returned to the petrol pump and lodged complaints with the staff and management.

According to the police, the situation was brought under control after their intervention and the agitating vehicle owners dispersed.

Staff at the petrol pump also claimed that the issue occurred due to a leakage in the tank, which allowed water to mix with petrol.

As many as four cars and six motorcycles were rendered inoperable due to the contaminated fuel. Mechanics were called to the spot and some vehicles were repaired, according to the police. Agencies