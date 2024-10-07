Vector-borne disease surge in Capital: Over 1,600 dengue cases recorded this year so far

NEW DELHI: With the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi, the city has seen a significant surge in vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue, with the highest numbers recorded in September. According to the latest data, dengue cases in Delhi have crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time this year, with a total of 1,630 cases reported as of September 28.The last week of September alone saw 401 new dengue infections between 22 and 28, the highest weekly count this year, bringing the total for the month to 1,052.



Of these, 382 cases were recorded in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment, and railway areas reported 4, 12, and 3 cases, respectively. This recent surge, accounting for 64.5% of the total cases reported this year.

Dengue, however, is not the only vector-borne disease causing concern in the capital. Cases of malaria and chikungunya are also on the rise. In the last week of September, 67 cases of malaria and 12 cases of chikungunya were reported, adding to the trend that has alarmed the city’s health infrastructure. This year, a total of 430 malaria cases have been reported so far, of which 193 were recorded in September alone. The rise in malaria cases is nearly double compared to the same period last year, which saw only 248 cases by this time. Meanwhile, chikungunya cases have also surged, with 25 cases reported in September, making up nearly half of the 55 cases recorded this year—more than double the number reported in 2023.

The increase in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases coincides with favorable conditions for mosquito breeding, driven by recent monsoon rains and stagnant water pockets across the city. Authorities have pointed to these breeding conditions as a key factor contributing to the surge.

In response, the MCD has ramped up efforts to control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Over the last week, more than one million homes were inspected for mosquito breeding, with breeding sites found in approximately 20,000 locations. Following these inspections, notices were issued to 8,500 residents, and 3,500 individuals were fined for failing to take adequate preventive measures. The MCD has also increased public awareness campaigns about preventive actions such as keeping surroundings clean, avoiding water stagnation, and using mosquito repellents.

Experts are warning that despite the withdrawal of monsoon rains, the risk of vector-borne diseases remains high, as breeding mosquitoes can thrive in stagnant water left behind. While doctors emphasized the importance of community cooperation in eliminating breeding grounds, particularly in residential areas where the majority of the breeding has been detected.

Delhi residents, meanwhile, are growing increasingly anxious over the rising cases, demanding better preventive measures from authorities. The seasonal outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases has long been a recurring issue in the capital, with experts pointing out the need for sustained preventive measures, such as regular fumigation and public awareness campaigns, beyond just the monsoon season.