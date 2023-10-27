VBDs: Mayor Oberoi holds review meeting

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi held a review meeting with the Public Health Department on developments regarding the vector-borne diseases (VBDs) at the Civic Center on Thursday. The officials informed that indoor and outdoor fogging is being conducted by more than 1,000 machines across 250 wards in Delhi.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is checking larvae at more than 1.5 lakh places every day and notices

and challans are issued against every violation. They have also claimed that Malaria is completely under control in the city and Chikungunya cases have seen a significant reduction.

According to their data, mosquito larvae have been checked in 3.32 crore times, anti-larvae medicines have been sprayed in 27.44 lakh

houses, legal notices have been issued to 1.54 lakh houses and challans have been issued for 24,511 houses.

“The Corporation is dealing with vector borne diseases with full force. In the coming 15 days, dengue cases will be reduced. The breeding rate in Delhi has remained much lower in October as compared to August. Currently the breeding rate is less than 1 per cent. All anti-larvae measures are being taken, including increased focus on vulnerable areas such as schools, hospitals, construction sites and major hotspots,” said Oberoi.