Vasant Vihar: Two die in shelter home blaze

New Delhi: Two people died after a major fire broke out at a shelter home in Vasant Vihar’s Coolie Camp in the early hours of Sunday. The police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Vasant Vihar Police Station.

According to authorities, the fire was reported around 3:15 am on December 1 at a facility run by the SPYM NGO. Responding teams from the local police station and the fire department arrived promptly and managed to control the blaze.

Seven residents were present at the shelter home at the time. Five were rescued safely, while two, identified as Arjun (19), a native of Nangla Purva in Uttar Pradesh who worked as a hotel sweeper, and Vikas (42), whose address is yet to be verified, were found dead. Both succumbed to injuries sustained during the fire.

A case has been registered at Vasant Vihar Police Station under Sections 287 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to negligent conduct causing fire and associated offences. Investigators are examining the cause of the blaze, potential lapses in safety protocols, and the structural condition of the shelter home.

Forensic teams and fire safety experts have been involved to determine whether the fire was triggered by electrical faults, human negligence, or other factors. Police are also tracing Vikas’ background and notifying the families of both deceased individuals. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation, with statements from survivors and staff expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.