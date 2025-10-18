Vasant Kunj: Teen killed after being hit by speeding Thar

new delhi: A 13-year-old boy was killed after being struck twice by a black Thar SUV while riding his bicycle in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred near the Indian Oil petrol pump in C-8 block of Vasant Kunj on October 15. Police were alerted through a PCR call to the Vasant Kunj North Police Station reporting that a child had been severely injured in a road accident.

A police team rushed to the scene and found bloodstains and a damaged bicycle, indicating the impact of the collision. The injured boy had already been taken to hospital by a PCR van, where doctors declared him “brought dead.” The deceased was later identified as a resident of Dalit Ekta Camp, Vasant Kunj.

Investigators believe the boy was returning home on his bicycle when the speeding SUV struck him. Eyewitnesses told police that the vehicle initially hit the child, then reversed over him before fleeing the scene.

The police called in the crime team to inspect the site and collect evidence. Forensic experts photographed the area, lifted samples, and examined the bicycle for clues. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being scanned to track the vehicle’s movements before and after the accident. Shopkeepers and passersby are being questioned.

A case under rash driving and negligence has been filed and police continue efforts to trace the driver.