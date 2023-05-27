Varsity case: Murdered student’s father seeks action against guilty

Noida: The Greater Noida university, whose administration and a staffer were booked in connection with last week’s murder-suicide case on campus, on Friday contested the claims made in the FIR by one of the deceased student’s father.

The father of the 21-year-old woman student, who was shot dead on May 18 by her classmate on the campus, insisted in the FIR that the university officials were aware of the harassment and assault on his daughter but did not take adequate action.

“Neither did they take any action, nor did they inform us as parents,” the father said saying he lodged the FIR on Thursday on the basis of the information he got from the video of the shooter and an e-mail sent by his daughter to the varsity officials on March 14, 2023.

“There should be a thorough investigation into the matter and whoever is found guilty should be punished as per law,” the Kanpur-based man said over the phone.

In the FIR, he alleged inaction by the Shiv Nadar University over a complaint by his daughter that she was assaulted four times in a span of two months by the accused yet no action was taken. The university, however, contested the claims made in the FIR.

“The university or its officials have not received any complaint from any family member of the deceased woman student to date regarding harassment by the shooter,” a spokesperson for Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence said. The spokesperson maintained that the university does not have any complaint from the woman student’s family and is not in a position to comment on the motive or the purpose of the claims made in the FIR.