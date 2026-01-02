Vande Bharat’s Kashmir route serves a taste of integration through regional cuisine

New Delhi: The extension of the Vande Bharat Express into Jammu and Kashmir has added a distinctive cultural layer to India’s flagship semi-high-speed train network, turning a journey into a culinary and symbolic experience of national integration. Running between Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, the train not only traverses the scenic Pir Panjal range but also showcases the diverse food traditions of the region through its onboard menu.

Railway officials said the catering plan has been designed to reflect the geography and culture along the route. When the train travels from Katra towards Srinagar, passengers are served dishes inspired by Dogri cuisine of the Jammu region. The menu highlights simple yet hearty flavours associated with the Duggar belt, featuring items such as rajma, haak saag, haak paneer and Kashmiri kadam, reflecting local eating habits and ingredients.

On the return journey from Srinagar to Katra, the culinary focus shifts to traditional Kashmiri fare. Passengers are offered dishes influenced by Persian and Central Asian cooking styles, including Kashmiri pulao, zeera aloo, haak paneer and desserts like kesar phirni. Known for the use of

saffron, fennel and dried spices, Kashmiri cuisine is widely regarded as one of the most refined food traditions of the Himalayan region.

Officials said the initiative goes beyond catering. By sourcing recipes and ingredients locally, the railways aim to support regional farmers and preserve traditional food practices. More importantly, the changing menu is seen as a gesture of cultural exchange, allowing travellers from across the country to engage with the identities of both Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

The Kashmir Vande Bharat Express, railway authorities noted, demonstrates that connectivity is not only about infrastructure and speed, but also about fostering unity through shared cultural experiences.