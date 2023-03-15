Vacate Yamuna floodplains in three days, HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed slum dwellers on the Yamuna floodplains here to vacate their jhuggis within three days failing which they will have to pay Rs 50,000 each to the DUSIB and the DDA shall proceed with the demolition. The court passed the order after being informed that a committee headed by the lieutenant governor has issued directions to clean river Yamuna in view of the January 9 directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which took note of the pollution level.

“Strict action may be permitted to be taken by police the DCP concerned of the area will render all support during the said action,” the court said dismissing a plea by the residents.

The DDA, which has been tasked with the demolition of jhuggis, told Justice Prathiba M Singh that the NGT had revived the matter pertaining to pollution of the Yamuna, pursuant to which a high-level

committee on January 27 passed directions to take immediate steps to control pollution of the river and remove encroachments there.