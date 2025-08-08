Vacate or face eviction: Speaker

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday warned that eviction notices will be issued to officials occupying offices within the Assembly premises if they do not vacate them.

Gupta addressed the issue after MLAs, including Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Karnail Singh, raised concerns about assembly committees lacking office space for meetings.

“If we are not provided with rooms, we will set up chairs outside your office and hold a meeting,” Marwah said in the House.

The Speaker acknowledged the problem, noting that he has been unable to provide separate rooms for even the important committees. “As many as three committees share one room. There are 25 committee chairmen, but only 11 available rooms. This is unjust for the Assembly, as bureaucrats are occupying these spaces,” he explained.

Gupta pointed out that the Pharmacy Council currently occupies eight rooms, and the Directorate of Education is also using office space.