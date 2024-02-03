V-P urges students to be vigilant against anti-India narratives

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) hosted its seventh convocation ceremony with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the chief guest.

Dhankhar urged students to be vigilant against anti-India narratives, emphasising the university as a crucial space to scrutinise and dismantle false notions aimed at tarnishing constitutional institutions.

Highlighting India’s progress, the Vice-President noted the country’s wholesome governance, affirmative policies, and a globally respected economy, providing students with an enabling environment to realize their ambitions. Stressing the eradication of corruption, he declared, “Corruption is no longer rewarded, respect for the law is enforced.”

Reflecting on the recent consecration ceremony of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya, Dhankhar celebrated the country’s joyous mood, underscoring that the pain of 500 years had been undone through a commitment to righteousness and established legal procedures.

Tracing India’s transformation from one of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies to a Top Five global economy, the Vice-President highlighted the nation’s advancements in defence manufacturing, technological prowess, and the adaptability of its people to technological changes. Commending India’s leadership in the G20 he praised the outcomes of the summit, including the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member and the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The essence of India’s Presidency, encapsulated in the motto ‘One Earth-

One Family-One Future,’ resonates with the country’s rich civilizational ethos spanning 5,000 years.

The convocation ceremony, attended by dignitaries such as Union minister Subhas Sarkar, JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, marked a significant moment for JNU, reinforcing its role as a hub for critical thinking and academic excellence.