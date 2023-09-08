V-C: NDMC decorating trees, installing G20 floral boards

New Delhi: The Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started decorating trees and is working on preparing and installing G20 floral boards, said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay on Thursday.



“Work has already begun on the preparation and installation of 20 flower boards prominently displaying G20 logo and slogan - ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’ at strategic locations across New Delhi. In addition, thousands of trees falling in high-traffic areas frequented by our distinguished guests will be decorated for the main G20 events scheduled for September 8 - 10,” said the VC.

There are 1,200 workers from the Horticulture Department working around the clock to “enhance the aesthetic appeal of New Delhi” along with special personnel, vehicles and tankers deployed by the Department to work on the greenery across the city.

Upadhyay shared, “NDMC has already beautified its roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants grown in state-of-the-art NDMC hi-tech nurseries. Additionally, green initiatives have led to the planting of over 3,000 trees and an impressive 9 lakh saplings, beautifying footpaths, roadsides, roundabouts and more. These efforts underline NDMC’s strong commitment to a green and healthy environment.”

The Department has added around 3 million plants, movable installations, floral fountains and around 100,000 flower pots, along with replacing damaged plants. Over 900,000 saplings and 2,000,000 scrubs have been planted.

With the summit starting, all last-minute preparations are at their peak and the Vice Chairman congratulated NDMC Chairman, Secretary, Council members, Officers and dedicated employees for their efforts.