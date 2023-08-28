V-C: 3,000 uniforms distributed to NDMC staff for G20 Summit

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay has said that 3,000 uniforms have been distributed to skilled Palika Sahayak employees engaged in essential duties for the upcoming G20 Summit to increase professionalism.



The uniforms have been provided to malis, Safai Sevaks, Beldars, etc working in various departments across Horticulture, Health, Sanitation, Civil and Electricity, who are responsible for implementation of G-20 activities. They will be comfortable tracksuits, consisting of grey pants with green accents, an orange T-shirt with the NDMC logo on the back and G20 emblem on the front.

“Through the distribution of these uniforms, NDMC aims to streamline operations and foster a cohesive workforce, ensuring seamless execution of the city’s responsibilities during the G20 event. This initiative underscores the Council’s dedication to uphold high standards of service delivery. Beyond fostering unity, these uniforms also establish a professional identity for the staff, instilling pride and motivation in their work,” expressed Upadhyay.

Along with the uniforms, the employees were also provided special training to improve their performance during the G20 activities. It included behavioural approach, discipline, punctuality, maintenance, timely response, maintaining a positive work environment, and effective planning at the workplace.

“The training is driven by the imperative of ensuring the safety and security of our esteemed delegates and guests,” mentioned the NDMC Council Member.