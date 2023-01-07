Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: NOIDA & GNIDA leave no stone unturned to pitch investment from nearby regions

New Delhi: In order to attract investment ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, which is scheduled to be organised in Lucknow on February 10-12, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities are leaving no stone unturned with road shows, to pitch investment from nearby regions, are being scheduled for the upcoming days.



“The road shows are aimed to attract investors from other region and we are going to organise one such road show in New Delhi on January 13. Uttar Pradesh has a vast scope for development and is prominent location for investment and setting up industries keeping in mind the infrastructure, law and order, better policing and connectivity,” Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida and Greater Noida authority said.

“Together, both the Noida and Greater Noida authority have signed MoU worth over one lakh crore rupees for setting up industries, institutions, IT companies, data center and other infrastructure projects. In Noida region, investment worth Rs 58 thousand 250 crores have been signed out of the target of 90 thousand crore rupees in the UPGIS. We are expecting more investment coming up in the region in upcoming days,” CEO Maheshwari added.

CEO Ritu Maheshwari also held meeting with regional investors and allottees to open the way for more investment in Noida-Greater Noida. Officials shared information on the policies of the government for the investors and also called upon the investors to invest on a large scale across the state including Noida-Greater Noida.

The Global Investors Summit is going to be organised in Lucknow on February 10 and 12, 2023. All efforts are being made by the government to attract investors across the state. Being a major center of industrial investment, the government has high hopes from Noida-Greater Noida.

Recently, a delegation of officers led by Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh went on a tour of Australia and Singapore. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida-Greater Noida Authority, Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna expressway authority were also a part of the delegation. The delegation was successful in wooing the investors there in a big way. MoUs have been signed for investment worth thousands of crores.