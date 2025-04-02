Uttar Pradesh DGP inaugurates 11 new pink booths in Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) inaugurated 11 new pink booths, 11 police outposts, 26 video-walls and a multi-purpose building from Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate headquarters in Sector 108 on Tuesday.

The DGP said “Women can approach the pink booths without hesitation, register their complaints, and get immediate police assistance,”.

“Noida, a technologically advanced city, ensures women’s safety during late-night work hours through ‘pink booths’,” he added.

He explained that the video walls, installed at 26 police stations in partnership with Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd, would enhance

crime prevention in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Kumar noted that this advanced system would facilitate digital evidence collection, enabling effective prosecution of offenders. He further mentioned that implementing the commissionerate system across cities like Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Kanpur has bolstered public confidence in law enforcement whilst reducing crime.

The DGP praised the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate’s leadership in this transformation, saying, “I would like to congratulate Commissioner Laxmi Singh, who not only provided excellent leadership to Noida Police but also set new standards for women’s empowerment.”

During the event, Kumar recognised IPS officers at Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate Ravi Shankar Nim, Saad Mian Khan, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, and Preeti Yadav for their outstanding contributions.

Commissioner Laxmi Singh reported a decline in the district’s crime rate over the past eight years. The event was attended by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Atsushi Nagashima, corporate director of Yamaha Motor India, amongst others.