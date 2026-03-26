Uttam Ngr violence: SC asks petitioners to approach Delhi police commissioner

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked petitioners seeking safety and security for the family members of 26-year-old Tarun Butolia killed in a clash in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Holi to approach the Delhi police commissioner.

On March 4, Tarun died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one community accidentally hit a woman from the other.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, while declining a CBI probe in the matter, said that if the issue was ineffectively addressed by the city police, the petitioners could approach the Delhi High Court.

“The petitioners have sought certain directions with respect to an unfortunate incident of March 4, 2026, resulting in the untimely death of a young individual…”

“...We find that some of the directions sought are essentially administrative issues regarding the safety and security of individuals for the victim’s family,” the bench said.

Underlining that the city police could examine the issues, the bench granted them the liberty to submit a “comprehensive representation” to the police commissioner. Court said police will assess threat and take steps; petitioners may approach Delhi High Court. CJI urged trust in Delhi Police. Violence earlier led to protests, arson; multiple accused

have been arrested.