Uttam Nagar: Man fatally stabbed

NEW DELHI: A tragic stabbing incident occurred in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar on the night of Diwali, resulting in the death of a young man.

According to the police reports, at 2:53 a.m. on November 1, a call was made to the police control room by Aryan Oberoi, Gagan’s nephew, reporting an attack involving knives. The incident occurred on Hastsal Road, where police arrived to find Gagan had already been taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Witnesses reported that Gagan had been celebrating Diwali when he received a call from Lamba inviting him to a nearby party. Though initially reluctant, Gagan joined the gathering at Lamba’s residence, meeting Mona and two others.

Shortly after, a group led by Monu Nag allegedly arrived and stabbed Gagan multiple times before fleeing, as captured on CCTV. Gagan died at the hospital later.