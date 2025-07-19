Uttam Nagar: Cops probe electrocution death of 36-yr-old

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the suspicious death by electrocution of a 36-year-old man in Uttam Nagar following new allegations raised by the deceased’s family.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Dev (36), a resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case, initially considered accidental, is now under deeper scrutiny after the victim’s brother approached the authorities with concerns.

On July 13, a PCR call was received from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar reporting the death of one Karan Dev. As per medical records, the deceased had died due to electrocution and was declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

The body was subsequently shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) for post-mortem.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s family did not raise any suspicion and had even expressed their desire to waive off the post-

mortem examination.

However, given the relatively young age of the deceased and to rule out any unnatural causes, authorities proceeded with the post-mortem.

Three days later, on July 16, the victim’s brother, Kunal, approached the Uttam Nagar police station with suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death. His claims prompted the police to launch a

preliminary enquiry.

Based on the enquiry and evidence collected, police have registered a case and are investigating possible foul play. The incident has raised concern in Om Vihar. Authorities are questioning those linked to the case and have assured the family of a fair, transparent probe.