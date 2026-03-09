Uttam Nagar: Bulldozer action as tensions simmer after Holi clash killing; victim’s family seeks CBI probe

New Delhi: Authorities on Sunday demolished alleged “illegal” portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case in which a 26-year-old man was killed, even as the victim’s family demanded a CBI probe and strict action against all those involved in the incident.

A team of MCD officials reached the JJ colony with bulldozers and razed parts of the house belonging to Nizamuddin, the father of accused Umardeen, sources said, while police and paramilitary remained deployed in strength to prevent any flare-up in the area that has been gripped by tension since the March 4 incident. As the demolition action against the accused, perhaps the first such instance in Delhi in recent years, was carried out, the police cordoned off the area and a large number of residents gathered nearby to watch the operation.

While the MCD remained tight-lipped over the action, an official of the civic body, requesting anonymity, said it was part of a civic exercise to remove encroachments built over drains that obstruct the flow of water, especially with the monsoon season approaching. Police have so far arrested seven people and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

The latest arrest was that of Imran alias Bunty (38), who was taken into custody on Sunday in connection with the killing of Tarun (26) following a clash between two families during Holi celebrations.

The accused arrested earlier have been identified as Umardeen (49), Jummadeen (36), Kamruddin (36), Mustaque (46), Muzzafar (25) and Tahir (18), while a juvenile was also apprehended in the case.

The police said stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked in the case after statements of members of the victim’s family.

According to the police, the violence erupted after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family during Holi celebrations in the densely populated JJ Colony area.

What began as a minor argument soon escalated into a violent confrontation between members of the two families and their supporters. The police said the two families had known each other for nearly five decades and had earlier been involved in disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal in the locality.

Tarun sustained fatal injuries during the attack. The killing sparked anger among residents, with an agitated mob damaging vehicles and setting some of them on fire on Friday, prompting authorities to increase security deployment across the area.

“Companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the area, along with additional forces drawn from the western range of the Delhi Police, including personnel from the outer and west districts,” the DCP said. Heavy police deployment continues in Uttam Nagar after Tarun’s killing, with zones set up for monitoring. The victim’s family demanded a CBI probe and strict punishment, while protests, shop closures and Eid-season business losses reflected ongoing tension.