Use cVIGIL App to report model code violation: Noida DM to voters

Noida: Citizens can report violation of Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha polls such as hate speeches by politicians, or distribution of money and liquor through cVIGIL mobile app of the Election Commission, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Manish Verma said Sunday.



Verma, who is also the district election officer, said common citizens can complain about MCC violation through the app which can be downloaded on mobiles from the Play Store or App Store and be used for uploading photos or videos of the incident.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, goes to polls on April 26 in the second leg of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections and the constituency has over 26 lakh registered voters this time.

“In case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, a citizen can continuously monitor her/his complaint by logging into the cVIGIL App with their mobile number. There is no requirement of name and mobile number to lodge a complaint on the app, but if the complainant gives their name and mobile number, then the complainant can also monitor the complaint through the app,” the officer said, according to a statement. “The stipulated time period for disposal of a complaint is 100 minutes. When a complaint is registered, the Returning Officer sends his nearest Flying Squad Team to the place of complaint. The complaint is finalised and forwarded to the Returning Officer’s portal and a decision is taken by the Returning Officer in order to dispose of the complaint,” Verma added. He said generally, in addition to complaints related to distribution of funds, distribution of gifts/coupons, distribution of liquor, etc, complaints related to putting up posters, banners without permission, holding meetings without permission, parking vehicles for campaigning without permission, religious or provocative speeches etc. are registered on the App.