US Prez Biden invited as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations by PM

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited United States President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2024. This announcement was made by the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, confirming the invitation extended during a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at the recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit held in New Delhi.

The invitation to President Biden marks a continuation of the tradition of inviting foreign leaders of significance to attend India’s Republic Day parade, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and national pride.

Ambassador Garcetti confirmed that the invitation was a result of discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. During the same meeting, the two nations also resolved the last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute, further strengthening their trade relations.

However, the Indian foreign ministry is yet to confirm. Notably, this invitation follows India’s plans to invite leaders of the Quad nations, which include Australia and Japan in addition to the United States, to grace the Republic Day celebrations. This move underscores India’s commitment to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a strategic forum of nations aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement issued after their bilateral talks during the recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit here in the national capital, earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reaffirmed the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. They expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress made since Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Washington in June 2023. The leaders called for continued collaboration across all dimensions of their multifaceted global agenda, built on trust and mutual understanding.

Previous Republic Day celebrations have seen several prominent international figures as chief guests, including former US President Barack Obama in 2015 and then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020.

However, the invitation to President Biden holds particular significance, marking a continuation of strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The India-US relationship was praised by both leaders, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing global interests and promoting international cooperation. India’s previous invitation to then-President Donald Trump for the Republic Day parade in 2018 demonstrates the significance of this event in the international diplomatic calendar.

While the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the tradition of inviting foreign leaders in 2021 and 2022, India is once again set to host a distinguished guest

in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening global partnerships and fostering international goodwill