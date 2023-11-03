US’ Pace University delegation visits OP Jindal Global University

New Delhi: A delegation from Pace University, New York, USA, led by their President, Professor Marvin Krislov, visited OP Jindal Global University (JGU), to foster long-term collaborations and partnerships across various academic disciplines.



The visit aims to expand collaboration into new areas, including psychology, social sciences, finance, and public health. Notably, the visit witnessed the signing of a Semester Abroad Agreement, allowing students from JGU to immerse themselves in the academic environment of Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

While speaking to Millennium Post, Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University outlined his commitment to making international education more affordable and accessible through scholarships. Jindal Global University’s emphasis on merit-based scholarships aims to provide equal opportunities, recognising the talent and skills of individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds on a global stage.

Professor Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University, highlighted the transformative power of US colleges in students’ lives, stressing the need for upskilling in a changing technological landscape. He emphasized the development of critical thinking, adaptability,

and collaboration, which are crucial in the evolving economy. Professor Krislov also noted the demographic differences between India and the U.S., highlighting the desire for higher education and its economic benefits.

The delegation from Pace University included key members of the senior administration, such as Professor (Dr) Jonathan Hill, Professor (Dr) Sonia Suchday, Professor Andre Cordon, Professor (Dr) John Meletiadis, Deborah Zeger, and Professor (Dr) PV Viswanath.

Prof (Dr) C Raj Kumar, shed light on an agreement for a short-term study abroad program at Pace University which will provide JGU students with in-depth courses in business, entrepreneurship, and

finance, empower them with lifelong skills.