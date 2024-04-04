Urgently review Delhi’s water supply issues: Minister to CS

Water minister Atishi has directed the Delhi chief secretary to reassess the water supply in the city and submit a report detailing an action plan to mitigate the shortage in the identified areas, an official order said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit the report by 8 pm on Thursday. In an “urgent” order, Atishi — who is also the Delhi Jal Board chairperson — instructed the chief secretary to take a colony-wise update on water availability compared to the summer demand in those areas. “It has been brought to my notice that there is a reduction in water production and supply in many parts of Delhi. This is an extremely critical and urgent matter. The people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer,” Atishi said in the order.

“The chief secretary is hereby directed to review the water supply in all parts of Delhi on 4.4.2024 and, thereafter, by 8 pm on 4.4.2024 provide details,” the order stated.

Atishi also instructed the chief secretary to prepare an action plan for supplementing the water supply with borewells.

She directed that a detailed plan be prepared for tankers required for each of the areas experiencing water shortage during the summers.

Atishi released a list of areas from where she has received frequent complaints of water shortage, directing the chief secretary to take action.

According to sources in the chief secretary’s office, the average production of water for the last 10 days during March-April was 990.18 million gallons per day (MGD), which was more than the average production of 967.46 MGD during March-April 2023.