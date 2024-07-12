Urgently carry out desilting of drains: L-G to agencies

New Delhi: With monsoon rains looming large over the Capital, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena spearheaded a pivotal meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday, aimed at fortifying the city’s defences against potential floods. Joined by Delhi Water minister Atishi and a host of senior officials, the session underscored urgent measures to bolster flood preparedness across Delhi.



In a proactive stance, L-G Saxena directed immediate actions, stressing, “Desilting of drains and removal of encroachments along the drains must be prioritised to prevent waterlogging.” The meeting also focused on clearing the Yamuna of debris and construction materials to ensure unimpeded flow during the monsoon.

Addressing recent challenges, including a breach in the Munak Canal affecting North West Delhi’s Bawana area, efforts are underway with reassurances from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that repairs will conclude promptly.

Key directives were issued to pertinent agencies such as the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). These encompassed stringent monitoring of drains to curb garbage disposal and enforce penalties, following recent waterlogging incidents in several city sectors.

Regarding the Yamuna floodplains, the LG mandated the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to oversee the clearance of construction-related obstacles. “All agencies have been instructed to expedite the removal of equipment and waste from the Yamuna to mitigate flood risks,” he emphasized.

Emphasizing preparedness, LG Saxena highlighted the deployment of 29 teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), equipped with boats for potential rescue operations.

In tandem, Revenue minister Atishi reaffirmed the government’s proactive stance, stating, “Delhi government is fully alert and prepared to deal with any flood situation. Even if the Yamuna water level rises suddenly due to heavy rains, Delhiites will not face any problems.” She assured that comprehensive measures, from drain desilting to relief operations, had been meticulously reviewed to safeguard residents.