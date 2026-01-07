Urban design, work culture, & the cost of not moving in India

NEW DELHI: In a nation struggling with obesity, heart conditions and several lifestyle diseases, simple daily movements can be a remedy, as well as a public health initiative for communities at large. There is strong evidence that physical activity can help reduce the risks of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, certain cancers, and depression, while boosting energy levels, improving sleep quality, and enhancing mental sharpness. With these diseases claiming over 60 per cent of deaths in India, experts stress that ‘moving more’ needs to shift from a ‘nice habit’ to a ‘national necessity’.

India faces an emerging reality. National surveys reveal that a large chunk of adults—often over 50 per cent in urban areas — do not move enough, while heart problems, high blood pressure, and diabetes are increasing at an exponential rate.

Simultaneously, jobs are becoming increasingly sedentary, and daily screen time is on the rise, particularly in high-density urban areas. Interestingly, physical activity, a free, accessible interventional form of ‘medicine,’ cuts these risks by up to 30 per cent, according to the WHO and ICMR, India’s own premier health organisation. However, its use is on the decline – we use a remote to change the TV channel, we order food using an App, we use the car to go shopping, etc.

Why Move

Any energy-burning action counts as physical activity, including walks to the local shop, stair climbing at home, gardening, cycling short distances, chasing kids in the park, or even dancing.

These are not elite workouts but everyday motions that build muscle strength and endurance. Several Indian and International research studies have shown that even as little as 30 minutes of daily walking and or exercise reduces obesity and stabilises blood sugar levels.

Beyond physical gains, body movement leads to changes in the brain. It triggers the release of neurotransmitters and endorphins that help combat stress and anxiety, sharpen mental focus, and alleviate insomnia.

In a country where mental health issues have quietly risen, especially post-COVID, physical activity offers a cheap method of addressing mental health problems without the use of strong and expensive medicines.

Clear Targets for Every Age Group

India’s Ministry of Health guidelines provide weekly goals for physical activity.Children aged 5-17 need at least 60 minutes of daily fun and vigorous play — such as running, playing football, or skipping rope — for growth, while also reducing the amount of time spent in front of screens. While adults aged 18-64 should aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, such as walking, swimming or yoga. Older adults over 65 years old, in addition to regular exercise, should also include balance drills, such as tai chi, which can help prevent falls that are common among seniors.

The mantra across all ages should be to start small and build steadily. Secondly, “Zero activity worsens health; movement improves it.”

Barriers Holding India Back

It is reported that awareness exists; however, action lags. Urban Indians most often cite missing footpaths, potholed roads and unsafe parks after dark as to why they do not go for a walk.

Additionally, adults report that extended office hours and travel times leave little room for exercise. At the same time, kids complain of having no time due to after-school tuitions, homework, and time spent on social media. Monsoon rains, winter smog and pollution in Urban cities, and summer heatwaves further prevent outdoor physical activities.

India’s health crisis needs urgency, but solutions are simple. Small daily movements can prevent disease, boost productivity and shape healthier families. Active parents raise healthier children. Moving more is affordable and effective—start today with ten brisk minutes for everyone everywhere.