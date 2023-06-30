Upset DU students to pose hard questions to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Agitating Delhi University students are demanding unequivocal answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, ahead of his imminent visit to the university.



Their demands signify the gravity of the situation as they have raised concerns that demand urgent attention such as relentless escalation of college fees, compulsory imposition of unwanted courses, disturbing erasure of significant chapters inclusive of eminent figures like Ambedkar and Gandhi, along with topics addressing caste and gender callously being erased from the educational curriculum, dismal reduction in government funding for education and shocking termination of experienced professors causing unwarranted upheaval and distress.

In a scathing critique, Prasenjeet Kumar, the General Secretary of AISA, lashed out at the Centre, condemning their treatment of Delhi University as a mere laboratory for policy experimentation. He accused them of callously using DU to further their divisive political agenda, irresponsibly jeopardizing the futures of countless individuals.

Amidst the chaos caused by the reintroduction of the FYUP syllabus, while senior professors and experienced faculty members acknowledge the imminent harm to the curriculum, student organisations like AISA and many others have called out the government’s negligence and ignorance towards the upliftment of Delhi University.

Another primary issue is that as the recruitment drive commences at DU, a deep sense of betrayal and helplessness has engulfed many ad hoc teachers who now find themselves stripped of their livelihood.

These educators, who have devoted over a decade to teaching at the university, expressed their disappointment in DU’s failure to provide them with long-term stability.

Data shared by several teachers’ organizations reveals the grim reality: as of January 16, 72 per cent of ad hoc teachers, totaling over 300 out of 425, have been displaced. The absorption of ad hoc teachers has been a persistent demand from the teaching community, echoed through the years.

Representatives from AISA have addressed the Prime Minister, saying “If you plan to grace our campus with your presence, Mr Modi, do so, but what purpose does it serve if you evade these burning questions?”