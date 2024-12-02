UPSC coaching teacher Avadh Ojha joins AAP

New Delhi: Civil services coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Ojha said he is aligned with party's ideology focused on the future of children and the termed the development of education his biggest ambition.

"I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to give me a chance to work in the field of education in politics," Ojha said after joining the party.

AAP is doing work in the field of education and Ojha's joining the party will strengthen efforts to strengthen education and "ultimately our nation will be strengthened", Kejriwal said.

Sisodia added that it was a special day and Ojha had been doing good work in education for which he too has dedicated his whole life.

Delhi assembly elections are slated for February next year. AAP, which won 62 of 70 seats in 2020, is eyeing a third consecutive term.