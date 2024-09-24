UPSC aspirant’s body found hanging: Cops

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a civil services aspirant was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The body of Deepak Kumar Meena, who hailed from Rajasthan’s Dausa, was recovered from the forest area near a coaching institute library on September 20. He had been missing for several days, they said. A senior police officer said it was suspected that Meena committed suicide.

“CCTV cameras have been checked and it is suspected to be a case of suicide. A probe is underway,” he said.

Meena’s father CL Meena told the police that his son arrived in Delhi in July to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam after qualifying the preliminaries. He used to call home every evening. The family last spoke to him on September 10, Meena’s father said.

When Deepak Kumar Meena failed to call home from September 11-13, his father, CL Meena, traveled to Delhi to search for him. After visiting Meena’s PG accommodation and learning he hadn’t returned for two days, he filed a complaint at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Subsequently, Meena’s body was discovered hanging from a tree in a forest near his coaching institute. His bag was found nearby, but no suicide note was recovered. The post-mortem was completed.