UPSC announces recruitment results for October 2023

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finalised its recruitment results for the month of October 2023 on Thursday. The recommended candidates have been individually notified through postal communication, marking the conclusion of a rigorous selection process.



Gyanesh Kumar Pathak (Roll No: 6200873), Vikash Kumar Sharma (Roll No: 6201343), Himanshu Gupta (Roll No: 6200092), Akash Tomar (Roll No: 6200740), Gaurav Sharma (Roll No: 6200887), and Ramanjeet (Roll No: 6200705) have been recruited as Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer). Sujata Dash (Roll No: 120), Archna Negi (Roll No: 18), and Puja Mukherjee (Roll No: 83) have been recruited as scientist B (Forensic Narcotics). While Chitra (Roll No: 23) has been recruited as a junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry).

Besides, Basil C. Eldho (Roll No: 1800236), Aditya Kumar Divedi (Roll No: 1800925), Ritabrata Biswas (Roll No: 1800238), Manoj Kumar (Roll No: 1600022), Vikas Kumar (Roll No: 1600265) and Shivam Tripathi (Roll No: 1800067) have been recruited as Assistant Chemist (Geological Survey of India).

The UPSC, as India’s premier central recruiting agency, conducts examinations and interviews to select candidates for various government services. It marks the culmination of meticulous evaluation and scrutiny, highlighting the commission’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the selection process.