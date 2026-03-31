Uproar in MCD panel meet as AAP protest stalls proceedings

New Delhi: High drama unfolded during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday, as councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest inside the House, leading to the adjournment of proceedings and disruption of key agenda items.



Chairperson Satya Sharma condemned the incident, stating that the conduct of opposition members reflected a disregard for democratic functioning. She said repeated attempts were made to restore order for nearly an hour, but the situation escalated as councillors turned aggressive, prompting adjournment to prevent any untoward incident.

However, AAP councillors defended their protest, alleging that they were raising serious issues related to governance, transparency, and alleged corruption. Led by councillor Parveen Kumar, members raised slogans inside the House, displayed placards, and sat on the floor demanding answers from the Chair.

According to AAP leaders, the protest was triggered by concerns over a purported ₹650-crore sanitation-related irregularity, delays in issuing fresh tenders, and lack of action on issues raised in previous meetings, including the LPG supply situation. Councillors also objected to the cancellation of the proposed draw of lots, calling for greater transparency and equal participation in committee proceedings.

AAP representative Rafia Mahir said that similar concerns had been raised earlier regarding alleged irregularities in the civic body’s functioning, but no concrete action had followed. She alleged that existing contracts were being extended without due process, raising questions over accountability.

The disruption halted discussions on several administrative matters, including the retirement

of nine members.