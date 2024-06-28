Uproar in MCD House over Delhi water crisis

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting on Thursday witnessed protests by BJP and Congress MLAs over the water crisis in the national capital.



Soon after the proceedings began at 11.55 am after an hour’s delay, opposition councillors rushed into the well of the House and raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

BJP councillors carried earthen pots and raised slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Amid the sloganeering, Mayor Shelly Oberoi passed several proposals and adjourned the House till the next meeting.

This was the first meeting of the House after the Lok Sabha elections.

The proceedings of the House were scheduled to start at 11 am but were postponed to 11:45 am by civic officials without citing any reason, triggering protests by BJP councillors.