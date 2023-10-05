UPPCB slaps fine on 10 industries in Noida, Greater Noida for flouting GRAP guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed fines totalling Rs 5 lakh on 10 industries across the twin

cities of Noida and Greater Noida after receiving

complaints regarding air pollution.

Officials said that the offenders are mostly construction contractors.

According to officials, five industries in Ecotech-III, two in tech zone sector, and three construction companies in Noida have been issued fines. The details have been sent to district administration to collect the fine. A Rs 50,000 fine has been slapped on each of them.

“We are getting complaints from residents regarding air pollution. We conduct surprise inspections and issued fines wherever required.

Since the GRAP guidelines has been imposed in Noida and Greater Noida it has also been seen in winters, that the air quality goes into severe category by not following the pollution norms and those flouting guidelines end up harming themselves as well as those around. We urge people to comply with the pollution norms,” said a senior official of UPPCB.

Officials said that they are going to implement an action plan to control pollution in the city to a large extent. The city will be divided into zones, each headed by a nodal

officer, to monitor and control air pollution.