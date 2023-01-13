Uphaar tragedy made nation bow its head in shame, says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea by real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, to stay the release of web series ‘Trial by Fire’, observing the unimaginable tragedy made the “nation bow its head in shame”.



The web series, ‘Trial by Fire’, inspired by the tragedy, is scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13.

A massive fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

Ansal, who alleged defamation, had urged the court to grant an injunction against the release of the web series, saying even its teaser got 1.5 million views in four days which shows the immediate impact it has.

As the 83-year-old Ansal, one of the owners of the cinema hall, also sought to restrain the circulation and publication of a book titled ‘Trial by Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy’, Justice Yashwant Varma said that for the reasons best known to him, the plaintiff chose not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the literally work when it came to be originally published on September 19, 2016.

The book was authored by — Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy — who lost their two children in the blaze.