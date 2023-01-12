Uphaar case: ‘Web series directly attacks Sushil Ansal’s personality’

Real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, Wednesday contended before the Delhi High Court that web series ‘Trial by Fire’, stated to be based on the incident and scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13, directly attacks his personality. A massive fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

Ansal, who alleged defamation caused to him, urged the court to grant an injunction against the release of the web series as even its teaser has got 1.5 million views in four days which shows the immediate impact it has. The lawsuit by 83-year-old Ansal also sought to restrain the circulation and publication of a book titled “Trial by Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy” which was launched in 2016.

Justice Yashwant Varma, after hearing arguments for over one-and-a half-hour, reserved order in the matter. Ansal’s counsel argued, “They directly attack my personality. They call me directly by my name. There can’t be a more direct attack on my personality. My name is there in the web series.”

Ansal’s plea was vehemently opposed by the counsel for producers of the web series, Netflix and authors of the book — Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy — who lost their two children in the fire tragedy.

As the counsel for Ansal pointed out that the book belies the court’s observations, decision and even the allegations against the plaintiff (Sushil Ansal), the judge remarked that mere critique of a judgment could be result of the anguish of parents and it has nothing to do with his claim of defamation.