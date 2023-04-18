Uphaar case: HC allows Sushil Ansal to withdraw suit against web series

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday permitted real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, to withdraw a suit seeking to restrain the release of web series “Trial by Fire”, which is inspired by the tragedy.



The series streamed on Netflix on January 13 as the high court refused to stay its release and dismissed an application for the interim stay.

A massive fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

On Monday, the suit came up before Justice Yashwant Varma who was informed by Ansal’s counsel that he wishes to withdraw the suit.

The high court allowed the plea for withdrawal. Earlier on January 12, while dismissing the interim application to stay the release of the web series, the high court had observed the unimaginable tragedy made the “nation bow its head in shame”.

Ansal, who alleged defamation, had urged the court to grant an injunction against the release of the web series, saying even its teaser got 1.5 million views in four days which shows the immediate impact it has.