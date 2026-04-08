UP to set up Metro Univ

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the establishment of a Metro University on a 26.1-acre land parcel, aimed at creating a world-class education hub.



Officials said the university will feature advanced infrastructure, including smart classrooms, high-tech laboratories, digital libraries and residential facilities. The project is part of the state government’s broader push to improve the quality of higher education.

A senior official said the proposed university would align with global standards while promoting research, innovation and skill development. It is expected to offer multidisciplinary programmes linked to industry requirements to enhance employability. Authorities added that the project would generate employment during both construction and operational phases, boosting the local economy. It is also expected to attract students from across the country.

While the proposal has been approved, details such as location, investment and timelines are yet to be finalised. Officials said the initiative reflects a long-term vision to strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position in higher education.