UP sanctions Rs 1,204 cr for link e-way to Noida Airport

Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Government has sanctioned Rs 1,204 crore for land acquisition for a 74.3 km access-controlled greenfield expressway that will link the Ganga Expressway with the Yamuna Expressway, providing faster connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

The funds were approved with the Governor’s consent and released by the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department for the 2025–26 financial year, following a proposal submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The sanctioned amount will be utilised to acquire land within the notified area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Officials said UPEIDA will act as the nodal executing agency for the project. After YEIDA completes land acquisition within its jurisdiction and the Bulandshahr district administration finalises acquisition proceedings in its area, the land will be transferred to UPEIDA for detailed design, tendering and construction. The authority will also ensure seamless integration of the new corridor with the existing expressway network, while adhering to prescribed timelines and cost parameters.

The total project cost is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore. Land acquisition will cover approximately 740 acres across 56 villages — 16 in Gautam Budh Nagar district and the remainder in Bulandshahr district, including villages in the Khurja, Syana and Shikarpur tehsils.

The expressway will begin at the 44.3 km mark of the Ganga Expressway near Syana and join the Yamuna Expressway at the 24.8 km point near YEIDA Sector 21, with about 20 km, including 9 km elevated, within YEIDA limits.