UP Police constable recruit dies in e-way crash mere days after appointment letter

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old man was killed while his friend was critically injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday. Police confirmed that the deceased man had received his appointment letter of UP Police constable’s recruitment three days before the accident.

According to police, the deceased Alok Sharma (22), a native of Jewar in Greater Noida was going with his friend Priyanshu Kumar (21), on a motorcycle to sector 150 when an unidentified vehicle hit them on the road coming towards Noida. The impact of the collision was so severe that both were thrown off the vehicle and sustained critical injuries.

Passersby informed the police, after which the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Alok brought dead, while Priyanshu’s condition remains critical.

Dankaur SHO Munendra Singh said that the accident was caused by an unknown vehicle. “We have not received a written complaint from the family yet. Legal action will be taken once the complaint is filed,” he said.

Alok, a resident of Mallapada Mohalla in Jewar town, had recently been selected for the post of constable

in the UP Police.

His family informed that he had received his appointment letter only three days before the accident and was excited to start his new role. Alongside his preparations, he was also working in a private company with Priyanshu, a resident of Bundelkhand Mohalla.

Alok’s sudden death has plunged his family into mourning. His wedding was scheduled for November, and preparations were already underway. His father, Rajkumar, shared that the family had endured financial difficulties to support Alok’s education and dream of joining the police force.

Alok was the second among three brothers. Known for his dedication, he used to work during the day and train in the morning and evening to clear the police

recruitment exam.