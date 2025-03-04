UP man nabbed in Fbd with grenades in possession

FARIDABAD: A 19-year-old UP-based man suspected to be a terrorist was nabbed here in Palwal by a joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the local Special Task Force, an officer said on Monday. The man, identified as Abdul Rehman, led to the discovery of two hand grenades, the STF officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed.

He said Rehman is a resident of Milkipur town in Faizabad in UPand allegedly has contacts with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He was produced in a city court and taken on 10 days’ police remand.

Rehman, an auto-rickshaw driver from Faizabad, was caught in Faridabad while en route to Ayodhya with two hand grenades. During interrogation, he led police to the hidden explosives.

An FIR has been lodged at Dabua Police Station, officials confirmed.